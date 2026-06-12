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Bord Bia report highlights support for chair but calls for governance reforms

A review into the effectiveness of the board of Bord Bia has found the majority of members are “generally very positive” about chairperson Larry Murrin’s performance.

It found no significant concerns regarding the board’s compliance, but says the controversy from earlier this year had exposed some weaknesses.

As a result, it has made a number of recommendations, particularly around strengthening governance processes.

The review was commissioned after the IFA staged a rolling protest at the Bord Bia headquarters, calling for chair Larry Murrin to resign.

That was sparked by a revelation Mr. Murrin’s company, Dawn Farm Foods, imported around 1% of its total beef supply from Brazil last year.

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