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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

No rest for council as mattress dumped on N56

A West Donegal councillor has described ongoing illegal dumping along a key regional route as “unacceptable” after discovering a mattress discarded at the roadside.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he was shocked to find the mattress dumped along the N56 at Drimnaraw while out in the area.

He says it is the latest in a series of fly-tipping incidents he has come across and has also urged people not to dispose of ashes in grassy areas due to the increased risk of gorse fires at this time of year.

Cllr McClafferty says the matter has been reported to the litter warden and must be dealt with:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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