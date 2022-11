A west Donegal councillor fears there will be a serious accident in Loughanure unless safety measures are put in place to slow down traffic.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has called for traffic calming measures to be installed on the Main Street as traffic continue to travel through the village at high speeds.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says local people are justifiably concerned……….