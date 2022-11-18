Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Craig Breen returns to Hyundai

Craig Breen is back with Hyundai after walking away from M-Sport.

On Thursday, Breen extracted from his two year deal with the Malcolm Wilson’s team following a run of form which seen him crash in five of the last seven outing’s in the Puma.

The Waterford man will share Hyundai’s third car with Dani Sordo next season, similar to what he did for three campaigns from 2019.

Breen’s new co-driver James Fulton will also make the move.

Esapekka Lappi and Thierry Neuville will be the two full time drives in the I20.

