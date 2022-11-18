Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Danielle murder accused granted bail in Goa

The man on trial accused of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin has been granted bail.

28 year old Danielle McLaughlin was found dead in Goa, India on March 13th 2017.

Vikat Bhagat has been in custody since 2017, and was subsequently charged with her murder. His trial has been ongoing for over 4 years.

Earlier this week, he was denied bail following the death of his father, but the High Court has now granted bail on humanitarian grounds to attend and perform the last rites of his father on next Friday and Saturday, November 25th and 26th.

