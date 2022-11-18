Hero Kevin Barr awarded Gold National Bravery medal

A member of the Greencastle Coast Guard has today been awarded a Gold National Bravery medal for saving the life of Geraldine Mullan.
Kevin Barr rescued Geraldine from Lough Foyle close to Quigley’s Point on Thursday 20 August 2020.
Geraldine’s husband John and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6) Mullan tragically lost their lives in the incident.
Kevin Barr was awarded a Gold Medal by the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park.
At around 10pm on August 20 2020, a car skidded off the road and fell into the water at Quigley’s Point.
He observed a woman on the bottom of the car as the car had turned over and landed on the roof.
The waves were washing over her and she was in danger of being washed off the vehicle.
Without any hesitation Mr Barr made his way with the assistance of the fire service down to the vehicle and held onto her until the other emergency services arrived and helped get her to safety.
Tragically, her husband and two children had also been in the car and their bodies were later recovered.
Geraldine, who survived the incident later thanked all those who had assisted on the night but paid particular tribute to Kevin Barr for his intervention.