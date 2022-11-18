Hero Kevin Barr awarded Gold National Bravery medal

A member of the Greencastle Coast Guard has today been awarded a Gold National Bravery medal for saving the life of Geraldine Mullan.

Kevin Barr rescued Geraldine from Lough Foyle close to Quigley’s Point on Thursday 20 August 2020.

Geraldine’s husband John and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6) Mullan tragically lost their lives in the incident.

Kevin Barr was awarded a Gold Medal by the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park.

At around 10pm on August 20 2020, a car skidded off the road and fell into the water at Quigley’s Point.