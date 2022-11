It’s time to get your tickets out because our 30th birthday celebration with Daniel O’Donnell has been rescheduled!

The concert which was originally to go a head in March 2020 had been postponed due to the pandemic.

The event will now go ahead on the 28th of March in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Bring your original ticket on the night for entry.

The show remains sold out and there are no extra tickets available at this time.