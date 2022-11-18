Lack of PPS numbers is curtailing refugees’ access to services – Pringle

It’s been claimed refugees being housed in Donegal have effectively been locked out of accessing GP care.

The Dail was told this week that no PPS numbers were supplied to refugees living in a number of areas of the county, which means they cannot register with a GP and instead are being forced to access care through the hospital or ambulance service.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle asked Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman to outline what support is being given by all agencies to meet the urgent housing needs of refugees arriving into Ireland.

Deputy Pringle says there are serious failures on the ground ……..