Former Donegal All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden is set for a new role with Sligo GAA. The news was confirmed in a tweet from Sligo GAA.

It said that that the St. Michael’s man will work next year with its senior footballers as forwards coach.

McFadden is also part of the Donegal Under-20 set-up along with manager Leo McLoone, assisted by Eamon McGee and Owenie McGarvey.

McFadden will combine both roles.