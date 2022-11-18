NBI says services are now available in Letterkenny and its environs

National Broadband Ireland says over 3,000 premises in the wider Letterkenny area can now order or pre-order broadband on the National Broadband Ireland network.

The company says the NBI network is now live in Letterkenny, with 3,036 premises eligible.

Over 33,000 premises across are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see National Broadband Ireland deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

In total, Donegal is set to receive €128m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, but makes its service available to all broadband providers.

Creeslough will be the next area to be connected, with summer of next year the anticipated completion date.

Most areas of Donegal will not be connected until 2026.

Some 57 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and 44 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in Letterkenny can now order or pre-order broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

The website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the National Broadband Ireland email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.