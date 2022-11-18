Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

New ambulance base to open in Buncrana

Inishowen’s second ambulance base is set to be opened in Buncrana.

The service in Buncrana will initially be a 12-hour service, seven days a week and based at the old health centre on the McCarter Road, Buncrana.

The National Ambulance Service have advised that they are finalising plans to carry out the necessary adaptation works at the old health centre and they will then increase this to a 24-hour service, seven days a week in the near future.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD welcomed the news and said unfortunately, there have been many instances of long waiting times for an ambulance for our people in Inishowen, in emergencies, over the years…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ambulance1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New ambulance base to open in Buncrana

18 November 2022
world cup
Entertainment

Are you secretly rooting for England in the World Cup?

18 November 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger over removal of Dunkineely GP services

18 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

18 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ambulance1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New ambulance base to open in Buncrana

18 November 2022
world cup
Entertainment

Are you secretly rooting for England in the World Cup?

18 November 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger over removal of Dunkineely GP services

18 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

18 November 2022
trionatweed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Orders pile in for Donegal Tweed coat after SJP wears one in NY

18 November 2022
psni do not cross
Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm two officers were targeted in Strabane

18 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube