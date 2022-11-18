New ambulance base to open in Buncrana

Inishowen’s second ambulance base is set to be opened in Buncrana.

The service in Buncrana will initially be a 12-hour service, seven days a week and based at the old health centre on the McCarter Road, Buncrana.

The National Ambulance Service have advised that they are finalising plans to carry out the necessary adaptation works at the old health centre and they will then increase this to a 24-hour service, seven days a week in the near future.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD welcomed the news and said unfortunately, there have been many instances of long waiting times for an ambulance for our people in Inishowen, in emergencies, over the years…