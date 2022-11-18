Pilot goes above and beyond to return missing phone to passenger

When our Employees at @LGBairport noticed a Customer’s phone left behind in a gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn’t hesitate. #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/cf3gJy8Nmy — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 13, 2022



A video from South West Airlines has gone viral on Twitter with 73.4K views for all the right reasons!

It’s down to an act of kindness that involved the hanging from the cockpit window – while the plane was on the ground of course.

Another member of airport staff had spotted a phone that had been left behind during boarding at Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles.

Ground crew worked together to get the phone out onto the tarmac, where the plane was waiting for permission to leave the gate.

However the stairs had already been moved on to another flight. That didn’t stop the will of the crew who took turns trying to jump up and pass the phone to the pilot.

The phone was handed over successfully and returned to its owner.

This isn’t the first time South West Airlines made sure all passengers and their luggage made it to their destination! Twitter users shared their own experiences with the airline in response to the video.

After a comedy of errors between three of us (I don’t have it! I thought you had it!) they were able to reunite us with my youngest’s diabetes kit we left in the plane at @PHXSkyHarbor. We were extremely grateful! — Lady Havoc (@LadyHavoc97) November 14, 2022

Once, I lost my phone on a @SouthwestAir flight (I’d closed it up behind the tray table). A flight attendant who’d helped me look for it called my husband’s phone when they landed at the next airport, then shipped my phone back to me. She wouldn’t let me pay for shipping costs.❤️ — Rebecca Walker Benjamin (@rlwbenj) November 13, 2022