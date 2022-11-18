Police launch attempted murder investigation following Strabane attack

The PSNI launched an attempted murder investigation following an attack on two officers in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

The targeted attack took place shortly before 11pm last night, Thursday 17 November, when an improvised explosive device caused damage to a police vehicle.

A senior officer has condemned the attack, which is described as ‘reckless’, having taken place in a busy residential area.

Today, Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton visited Strabane to show support for local officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Singleton said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the two police officers who were here last night serving their community.

“Fortunately they are left simply shaken by what happened last night, but we are treating this incident as a credible attempt to murder those officers. This is an attempted murder investigation.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, a strong line of enquiry is that this attack this was carried out by the New IRA.”

He also acknowledged the local community, saying: “We have somewhere in the region of 1,000 residents who have been affected by that security alert. We take this opportunity to thank them for their patience.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org