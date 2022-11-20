Ann Marie McGlynn leads Letterkenny AC to silver in cross country championships

Ann Marie McGlynn put in a storming finish to clinch fourth place overall in senior ladies race at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships held at Rosapenna.

And she also led the Letterkenny AC senior ladies to a silver medal. Letterkenny were pipped for gold by a single point. With Sarah Healy winning the senior ladies and under-23 title, McGlynn is on course to represent the Irish team at the European cross-country championships.

She gave her reaction immediately after the race to Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport…

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC coach Teresa McDaid gave her views on the day as a whole and just how successful it had been for a number of individuals and teams.