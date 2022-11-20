Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ann Marie McGlynn leads Letterkenny AC to silver in cross country championships

Ann Marie McGlynn put in a storming finish to clinch fourth place overall in senior ladies race at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships held at Rosapenna.

And she also led the Letterkenny AC senior ladies to a silver medal.  Letterkenny were pipped for gold by a single point. With Sarah Healy winning the senior ladies and under-23 title, McGlynn is on course to represent the Irish team at the European cross-country championships.

She gave her reaction immediately after the race to Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport…

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC coach Teresa McDaid gave her views on the day as a whole and just how successful it had been for a number of individuals and teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Emergency services in attendance at incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
candle-390x285
Audio, News, Top Stories

Services taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

20 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Fourth man arrested over bomb attack on officers in Strabane

20 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Emergency services in attendance at incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
candle-390x285
Audio, News, Top Stories

Services taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

20 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Fourth man arrested over bomb attack on officers in Strabane

20 November 2022
badweather
News, Top Stories

Rain warning issued for Donegal

20 November 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ballybofey Councillor calls business rates to remain the same

20 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube