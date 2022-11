The St Johnston support had the National Stadium rocking on Saturday night as their man Brett McGinty moved to 6-0 in his professional career.

The Ricky Hatton trained Donegal middlweight beat Italian Alessandro Ruggiero 59-55 over six rounds in Dublin in what was his fight pro fight in Ireland.

McGinty who looked comfortable throughout the fight on the Elite Sports Promotion Show wants more bouts at home next year and he could be lined up for a crack at a Celtic title after this latest win.