Calls have been made for a full time permanent litter warden to be appointed to cover the Lifford and Stranorlar MD.

A litter warden has been working in the area for the past three years, however, his contract is due for renewal and there are concerns that if it is not renewed, the post will be left vacant.

Cathoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD Cllr Patrick McGowan raised the issue and says a litter warden is a vital part of the district and called for the position to be filled immediately..