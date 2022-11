Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) won the senior men’s 123.ie National Cross Country title in some style as he powered his way to victory at the event held at Rosapenna, Downings.

McElhinney will now be hoping to help the Irish under-23 team to medals at the forthcoming European Cross Country Championships.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore, the Cork native said he has relatives in Donegal and he got some added cheers during the race…