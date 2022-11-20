Fourth man arrested over bomb attack on officers in Strabane

A fourth man has been arrested by detectives from Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old man was arrested in the Strabane area yesterday evening, under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Three men aged, 36, 36 and 28 arrested on Friday, 18th November under the Terrorism Act remain in custody at this time.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.