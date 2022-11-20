Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
John Cronin & Neil Martin on the National Senior Cross Country Championship

The National Senior Cross Country Championships took place on Sunday afternoon at the Rosapenna Golf and Hotel Resort in Downings.

The Senior titles went to Sarah Healy and Darragh McElhinney, both of UCD AC.

Donegal medals came in the form of  Cranford AC’s Caolan McFadden who won the Under 16 section while, Letterkenny AC earned themselves a silver medal in the National Ladies section, Finn Valley Under 20’s ladies finished in second in their section and in the Under 14 girls section, Finn Valley also earned themselves a silver medal.

President of Athletics Ireland, John Cronin told Chris Ashmore he was serious impressed by the Seniors and Underage races…

Chris also spoke with Neil Martin…

