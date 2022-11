Cockhill Celtic advanced to the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup, and the 2023 FAI Senior Cup, with a 1-0 win over Liffey Wanderers at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds on Sunday.

Amateur International Lee McColgan scored the games only goal from a spot kick, early in the first half.

Liffey had the chance to equalise from a penalty but their effort was stopped by Harry Doherty in the Cockhill goal.

Cockhill saw the game out in the end to advance to the next round.