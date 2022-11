Letterkenny Gaels bowed out of the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship after they were beaten 2-15 to 2-05 by Stewartstown Harps in Owenbeg.

At half time the Donegal Champions trailed 1-07 to one point.

Second half goals from Paddy Doherty and Conor McBrearty helped the gaels fight back in the tie but they failed to bridge the gap as they lost out by 10 points.

Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid report for Highland Radio Sport…