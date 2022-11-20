Niamh McLaughlin is the county’s first Senior Player of the Year

Niamh McLaughlin was named the Ladies Senior Player of Year at the LGFA All Stars on Saturday night in Dublin.

The Donegal Captain beat Meath’s Emma Duggan and Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh to the award.

The sheer consistency of McLaughlin’s performances around the middle third of the field earned her the nod from her peers, and she makes history as Donegal’s very first TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winner.

McLaughlin was also named in the team of the year at midfield alongside Kerry’s Cáit Lynch and was the only one of the six nominations from the county to recieve an award.

McLaughlin lead Donegal to the semi final of the All Ireland series and the Division One league final losing to Meath on both occasions.

ALL-Ireland Senior champions Meath lead the way with six representatives on the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team.

2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

• Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2019 and 2021)

• Shauna Ennis (Meath) – 1st award

• Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry) – 1st award

• Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 1st award

• Aishling O’Connell (Kerry) – 1st award

• Emma Troy (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

• Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

• Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2012)

• Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal) – 1st award

• Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 1st award

• Emma Duggan (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

• Shauna Howley (Mayo) – 1st award

• Aimee Mackin (Armagh) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2015 and 2017)

• Stacey Grimes (Meath) – 1st award

• Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2012 and 2013)

County by county breakdown:

6 Meath, 5 Kerry, 2 Mayo, 1 Armagh, 1 Donegal.