Niamh McLaughlin surprised by being named Senior Player of the Year

Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin was crowned the Ladies Senior Player of Year at the LGFA All Stars on Saturday night in Dublin.

McLaughlin is the first lady from the county to ever win the Senior Player of the Year award.

The Donegal captain was also named in the team of the year at midfield alongside Kerry’s Cáit Lynch and was the only one of the six nominations from the county to recieve an award.

Niamh McLaughlin told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport that she was surprised by being name the Player of the Year…