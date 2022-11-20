Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Niamh McLaughlin surprised by being named Senior Player of the Year

Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin was crowned the Ladies Senior Player of Year at the LGFA All Stars on Saturday night in Dublin.

McLaughlin is the first lady from the county to ever win the Senior Player of the Year award.

The Donegal captain was also named in the team of the year at midfield alongside Kerry’s Cáit Lynch and was the only one of the six nominations from the county to recieve an award.

Niamh McLaughlin told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport that she was surprised by being name the Player of the Year…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Emergency services in attendance at incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
candle-390x285
Audio, News, Top Stories

Services taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

20 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Fourth man arrested over bomb attack on officers in Strabane

20 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Emergency services in attendance at incident on Donegal farm

20 November 2022
candle-390x285
Audio, News, Top Stories

Services taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

20 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Fourth man arrested over bomb attack on officers in Strabane

20 November 2022
badweather
News, Top Stories

Rain warning issued for Donegal

20 November 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ballybofey Councillor calls business rates to remain the same

20 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube