Services taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Services are taking place across the country today to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

One hundred and thirty seven people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year, with over a thousand more suffering serious injuries.

The Road Safety Authority is joining forces with An Garda Síochána, local authorities, emergency services, and victim support groups to pay tribute to those who have died on our roads.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says family and friends are also traumatised by road traffic accidents: