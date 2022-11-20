Watch: Caolan McFadden wins U16 National Cross Country Championship title

Cranford AC’s Caolan McFadden won the Under 16 National Cross Country Championship title on Sunday afternoon at the Rosapenna Golf and Hotel Resort in Downings.

After the race, Chris Ashmore got the thoughts of the new National Champion.

Letterkenny AC earned themselves a silver medal in the National Ladies section losing out to Dublin City Harriers by one point.

The Letterkenny team consisted of Ann Marie McGlynn, Nakita Burke, Natasha Adams and Noeleen Scanlon.

Finn Valley Under 20’s ladies finished in second but still have qualified for the Europeans with two teams qualifying.

Their team consisted of Eimear McCarron, Nuala Boss, Sally McMenamin and Amy Breen.

In the Under 14 girls section, Finn Valley also earned themselves a silver medal.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the Championships…