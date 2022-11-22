Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate serious crash between Letterkenny and Trentagh

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at Garrowcarry outside Letterkenny on Thursday evening last at approximately 8.15.

It involved a black Audi which is believed to have been travelling from Letterkenny towards Trentagh.

The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital following the collision, one of the passengers remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is being asked to come forward.

Garda Grainne Doherty says dashcam footage is always welcome…..

