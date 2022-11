There have been 81 delayed discharges from Letterkenny University Hospital this year due to a shortfall of carers.

That’s an increase of 42% on the number of delayed discharges last year.

57 were recorded during the entirty of 2021.

The HSE has confirmed that a robust recruitment campaign for carers in Donegal is ongoing.

Councillor Albert Doherty says delayed discharges is having a significant impact on the admittance of other patients: