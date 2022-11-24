Bernard Jackman linked with Donegal GAA role

Former Irish Rugby player Bernard Jackman is being linked with a position on the Donegal GAA senior backroom team.

Highland Radio Sport understands Jackman is set to join up with Manager Paddy Carr and coach Aidan O’Rourke as inter county training officially returns this Friday.

Jackman played rugby with Connacht, Leinster and the Sale Sharks before moving into the coaching world.

He is currently Head of Coaching with Bective Rangers who play their rugby in Leinster Division One.

Derry legend Paddy Bradley is another name linked with a job on the Donegal set up.

The county board are expected to firm up the rest of Paddy Carr’s backroom team at some stage next week.