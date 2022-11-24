Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Bernard Jackman linked with Donegal GAA role

Former Irish Rugby player Bernard Jackman is being linked with a position on the Donegal GAA senior backroom team.

Highland Radio Sport understands Jackman is set to join up with Manager Paddy Carr and coach Aidan O’Rourke as inter county training officially returns this Friday.

Jackman played rugby with Connacht, Leinster and the Sale Sharks before moving into the coaching world.

He is currently Head of Coaching with Bective Rangers who play their rugby in Leinster Division One.

Derry legend Paddy Bradley is another name linked with a job on the Donegal set up.

The county board are expected to firm up the rest of Paddy Carr’s backroom team at some stage next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man threatened and robbed in Strabane

24 November 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

24 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man threatened and robbed in Strabane

24 November 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

24 November 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Letterkenny car fire

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested as investigation into firing of shots in Derry continues

24 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube