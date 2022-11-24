Council seeks urgent meeting with minister to discuss need for modular homes

Donegal County Council’s Budget Meeting was told this week that the issue of Defective Concrete Blocks has caused great distress in Donegal for several years, with many now having a fear of living in their homes.

Officials said they hope the new Enhanced Scheme for privately owned properties will come into operation early next year and deliver significant progress in 2023 and beyond.

The Council owns an estimated 1,000 social houses with similar defective concrete blocks, and is hoping to receive approval to begin repairing these houses in 2023.

Meanwhile, the meeting unanimously supported a motion from Cllr Gerry McMonagle that they send a delegation of members and officials to meet with Minister Darragh O’Brien following last week’s refusal by a senior housing official to support the provision of modular homes to those whose houses are now uninhabitable…………