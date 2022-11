The Dail has heard how people in Donegal are struggling to put food on the table each week and pay electricity bills.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle hit out at the Budget saying it is clear that it was not designed to target those most in need.

He says social welfare increases have done very littlt to help people.

Deputy Pringle also during a debate in the Dail, urged the Government to provide more community welfare officers in the county to meet the increased demand: