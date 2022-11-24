A Donegal Deputy has hit out at plans for a price increase at road tolls.

Toll charges on most toll roads around the country are to increase to their “maximum level” from 1 January 2023 following a decision by state body Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar though, says while they have time to address the issue, he can’t give a cast iron commitment yet.

Speaking in the Dail today, Deputy Pearse Doherty said this is the second increase in toll prices in one year and called for government to take action to prevent the increase….