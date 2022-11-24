Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

There’s been an 8% increase in agreed prices to rent a home in Ireland.

The RTB says new tenancies in the second quarter of this year were an average of €1,464 a month.

Donegal has the lowest average new tenancies rates at €783 per month.

The total average went up around €9 in six months.

In the study period there was 12,700 new tenancies registered with the RTB – down 16% on the same time in 2021.

Fourteen counties have average new tenancy rents of more than €1,000 – including Carlow, Kildare, Dubiln, Westmeath, Laois and Galway.

The highest was in Dublin with averages of more than €2,000 a month – with Donegal the lowest at €783 a month.

The agreed prices in Wicklow and Kildare had rents fall slightly – while the largest rise was in Leitrim with 20% increases

These figures only include tenancies registered with the RTB but it’s believed there may be more informal rental agreements.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man threatened and robbed in Strabane

24 November 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

24 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man threatened and robbed in Strabane

24 November 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

24 November 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Letterkenny car fire

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested as investigation into firing of shots in Derry continues

24 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube