Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

There’s been an 8% increase in agreed prices to rent a home in Ireland.

The RTB says new tenancies in the second quarter of this year were an average of €1,464 a month.

Donegal has the lowest average new tenancies rates at €783 per month.

The total average went up around €9 in six months.

In the study period there was 12,700 new tenancies registered with the RTB – down 16% on the same time in 2021.

Fourteen counties have average new tenancy rents of more than €1,000 – including Carlow, Kildare, Dubiln, Westmeath, Laois and Galway.

The highest was in Dublin with averages of more than €2,000 a month – with Donegal the lowest at €783 a month.

The agreed prices in Wicklow and Kildare had rents fall slightly – while the largest rise was in Leitrim with 20% increases

These figures only include tenancies registered with the RTB but it’s believed there may be more informal rental agreements.