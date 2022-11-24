Dungiven man arrested over Waterside security alert

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 54-year-old man from the Dungiven area as part of the investigation into a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry on Sunday, November 20th.

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1664 20/11/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org