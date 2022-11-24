Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Dungiven man arrested over Waterside security alert

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 54-year-old man from the Dungiven area as part of the investigation into a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry on Sunday, November 20th.

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1664 20/11/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GAA
News, Top Stories

West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

24 November 2022
motorway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy has hit out at plans for a price increase at road tolls

24 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fishing representatives hopeful of governments commitment to industry

24 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

GAA
News, Top Stories

West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

24 November 2022
motorway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy has hit out at plans for a price increase at road tolls

24 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fishing representatives hopeful of governments commitment to industry

24 November 2022
paulmcginty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Closure for family after Donegal man helped solve mystery of missing man

24 November 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Dungiven man arrested over Waterside security alert

24 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube