GAA Preview – Dungloe Manager Dessie Gallagher on the next task in Ulster


Dungloe’s Ulster campaign continues on Sunday at Celtic Park in Derry when the men from the Rosses take on Tyrone Champions Gallbally Pearses in the Intermediate semi final.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh for full match commentary from the 4pm start in association with Dungloe GAA’s ‘Live Free in 2023” – see www.livefreein23.ie for all the draw details.

It’s a first ever season in Ulster for Dungloe who are meeting a Gallbally side that hit Glenullin for seven goals in the previous round.

Dungloe Manager Dessie Gallagher has been looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Tom Comack.

