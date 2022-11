Donegal have being drawn against Antrim in the quarter finals of next year’s Ulster U20 Championship.

Donegal will go into 2023 with a new management in place lead by 2012 All Ireland winner Leo McLoone.

The winner of that tie will take on the winners of the Derry Fermanagh clash in the semi final.

Tyrone are on the other side of the draw and the Red Hand County will play Down with the winner to meet Monaghan, Armagh or Cavan in the last four.