The lead Cervical Check report author says doctors must practice open disclosure and it should not be optional.

The government-appointed investigator into the scandal, Dr. Gabriel Scally, yesterday published a 39-page report into the progress made to date.

He said improvements have been implemented, but there’s still serious work to be done.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Dr Scally says open disclosure is essential for patients and guidance around this needs to be changed…