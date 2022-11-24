Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 24/11/22

On The Score this week with Oisin Kelly, Setanta are looking to take a first Ulster Hurling title in five years this weekend. We’ll hear from the Donegal Champions camp ahead of their decider with Shane O’Neills of Antrim.

Dungloe are looking to make a first ever Ulster football final. We speak with Manager Dessie Gallagher on their semi final tie with Galbally.

Buncrana Hearts are one of the north west clubs in FAI Junior Cup action this weekend. We hear from the Inishowen side ahead of their trip to Dublin to play Malahide.

Plus it’s the 50th celebrations of Finn Valley AC, Patsy McGonagle joins us to talk that and more on the Athletics front.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man threatened and robbed in Strabane

24 November 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest average new tenancy rate – RTB

24 November 2022
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

