The Score – 24/11/22

On The Score this week with Oisin Kelly, Setanta are looking to take a first Ulster Hurling title in five years this weekend. We’ll hear from the Donegal Champions camp ahead of their decider with Shane O’Neills of Antrim.

Dungloe are looking to make a first ever Ulster football final. We speak with Manager Dessie Gallagher on their semi final tie with Galbally.

Buncrana Hearts are one of the north west clubs in FAI Junior Cup action this weekend. We hear from the Inishowen side ahead of their trip to Dublin to play Malahide.

Plus it’s the 50th celebrations of Finn Valley AC, Patsy McGonagle joins us to talk that and more on the Athletics front.