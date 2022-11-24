UK airports set to follow in the footsteps of Donegal

Major airports in the UK are set to follow in the footsteps of Shannon and Donegal, and scrap liquid limits.

They’ve been given a deadline of 2024 to install more up to date CT scanners, which would also allow people to keep laptops and technology in their bags.

The new 3D scanners are already used in both Shannon Airport and Donegal Airport – but no plans have been announced for Dublin Airport yet.

The UK Times newspaper says it’s already being tested and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming weeks.