West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

Two GAA clubs in West Donegal are to receive a share of over €160,000 in funding.

Naomh Muire will receive a grant of €128,207 towards the provision of a stand and score board as part of the preparation for Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta 2023 which is to be held in Kincasslagh.

Na Rossa will receive a grant of €36,015 towards professional fees to progress the development of a club house and dressing rooms at their newly constructed pitch in Lettermacaward.

Local Councillor Noreen McGarvey has welcomed the funding announced by Minister Jack Chambers.

She thanked him for his commitment to the development of sports facilities in the area.