Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

Two GAA clubs in West Donegal are to receive a share of over €160,000 in funding.

Naomh Muire will receive a grant of €128,207 towards the provision of a stand and score board as part of the preparation for Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta 2023 which is to be held in Kincasslagh.

Na Rossa will receive a grant of €36,015 towards professional fees to progress the development of a club house and dressing rooms at their newly constructed pitch in Lettermacaward.

Local Councillor Noreen McGarvey has welcomed the funding announced by Minister Jack Chambers.

She thanked him for his commitment to the development of sports facilities in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GAA
News, Top Stories

West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

24 November 2022
motorway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy has hit out at plans for a price increase at road tolls

24 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fishing representatives hopeful of governments commitment to industry

24 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

GAA
News, Top Stories

West Donegal GAA clubs receive share of €160,000

24 November 2022
motorway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy has hit out at plans for a price increase at road tolls

24 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fishing representatives hopeful of governments commitment to industry

24 November 2022
paulmcginty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Closure for family after Donegal man helped solve mystery of missing man

24 November 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Dungiven man arrested over Waterside security alert

24 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube