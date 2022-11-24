Winter Plan to be welcomed but recruitment will be difficult – Crawford

Donegal Councillor Gerry Crawford is welcoming the winter plan published recently by the HSE and Saolta, saying he fully agrees with the plan to enhance servicves in the community to alleviate pressure on Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, he’s asking how successful the promised recruitment drive will be.

At a Regional Health Forum meeting this week, he was told that Four additional ED Consultants have been sanctioned for LUH, as well as extra nurses and other staff.

Some of these will be filled in the coming weeks, but Cllr Crawford is concerned others won’t be filled until well into 2023……….