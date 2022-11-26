Government policy a “disaster” after record homeless figures – Social Democrats TD

The Government must ensure empty social homes around the country are brought back into use.

That’s the call from Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan, who says that the amount of vacant homes in the state is a slap in the face to those struggling to put a roof over their head.

New record homeless figures show almost 11,400 people were in emergency accommodation last month.

101 of those were in the North West.

Deputy O’Callaghan says homeless figures show the Government’s housing policy has been a disaster: