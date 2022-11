Police detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in the North have charged two men in Derry with ties to the INLA with drug offences.

The men, aged 31 and 62, have been charged with a number of offences, including the possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both have been charged to appear at Derry Magistrates Court this morning.

A 23-year-old woman also remains in custody in relation to the investigation.