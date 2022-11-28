Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Around the Northwest with John Breslin – Calendar Girls

The Letterkenny Music and Drama Group are delighted to be staging the fabulous award-winning musical Calendar Girls The Musical. The musical is based on the 2003 film and play Calendar Girls, which is in turn based on a true story.

Director, Pluincead O Fearraigh joins John to tell him all about it!

