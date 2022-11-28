Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective block campaigner to address Council meeting

It is believed that Defective Block campaigner Paddy Diver will address councillors in the Chamber shortly.

A demonstration is underway outside the offices of Donegal County Council as defective block homeowners demand action on the crisis.

The gathering comes as long waits and pauses on applications for grants have driven affected homeowners to the streets once again.

The demonstration got underway outside the Council Offices in Lifford to coincide with the council’s last meeting of the year.

Members of Donegal County Council have now entered the Chamber and campaigner Paddy Diver is expected to address the councillors shortly.

