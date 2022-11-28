Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective block homeowners address Councillors as meeting adjourned

Donegal County Council’s meeting has been adjourned following a defective block demonstration outside the Council office.

Campaigners Paddy Diver, Lisa Hone and three homeowners have addressed the chamber.

Paddy Diver has demanded the immediate release of the promised €15,000 for those who need to move out of their homes, saying that “If our demands aren’t met, we’ll have to cross the line, and we don’t want to do that”.
Yvonne Shevlin, homeowner, spoke of how her 15 year old daughter and 10 year old son have heard about nothing but Mica for their entire lives.
She said her family had to leave their home because their children are in danger, but all applications to the council have been met with requests for more information and red tape.
Meanwhile, Speaking in Lifford earlier today, Campaigner Seamus Devenney says the defective block fight has been ongoing for 12 years but politicians have failed to make a meaningful impact….
