Difficulty in finding emergency accommodation after record homeless figures – NW Simon

The North West Simon Community say finding emergency accommodation for homeless people is becoming extremely difficult, after record homeless figures were recorded for the month of October.

Almost 11,400 people were accessing emergency accommodation nationwide, with 101 of those being adults in the North West.

Noel Daly from the North West Simon Community says that homeless rates have more than doubled in the North West in just six years.

He says finding proper emergency accommodation for those who are homeless is becoming very difficult – and that many more people may be homeless but not accounted for in official figures: