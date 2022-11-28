Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Difficulty in finding emergency accommodation after record homeless figures – NW Simon

The North West Simon Community say finding emergency accommodation for homeless people is becoming extremely difficult, after record homeless figures were recorded for the month of October.

Almost 11,400 people were accessing emergency accommodation nationwide, with 101 of those being adults in the North West.

Noel Daly from the North West Simon Community says that homeless rates have more than doubled in the North West in just six years.

He says finding proper emergency accommodation for those who are homeless is becoming very difficult – and that many more people may be homeless but not accounted for in official figures:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Homeless
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficulty in finding emergency accommodation after record homeless figures – NW Simon

28 November 2022
mica lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major Mica protest taking place in Lifford today

28 November 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public advised to get flu jabs as rates rise

27 November 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí warn of An Post text scam

27 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Homeless
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficulty in finding emergency accommodation after record homeless figures – NW Simon

28 November 2022
mica lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major Mica protest taking place in Lifford today

28 November 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public advised to get flu jabs as rates rise

27 November 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí warn of An Post text scam

27 November 2022
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Varadkar “would absolutely” support arming of all Gardaí if asked

27 November 2022
maryloutue
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein support drops in latest polls

27 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube