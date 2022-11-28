Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man killed after being struck by a vehicle in Galway

A Donegal man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in a collision in Galway.

Mark McDaid from Carndonagh was struck by a car while out for a walk early yesterday morning around 12.30am on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam.

It is believed Mr McDaid had driven to Galway to visit his sibling who is unwell in hospital.

Mr McDaid was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

