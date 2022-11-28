€500,000 awarded to the long awaited Carrigart Downings pathway

Half a million euro has been awarded for the long awaited Carrigart Downings Pathway.

Funding has today been approved for the construction of a combined 2.6 kilometre footpath and cycleway adjacent to the R248 on the Carrigart to Downings regional road.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Donegal TD McHugh has welcomed the funding as a great boost to the already popular area..

€200,000 has also been awarded for an upgrade of the Moville Shorewalk.

The funding for the two Donegal projects have been granted under Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors – an ambitious and transformational National Outdoor Recreation Strategy.