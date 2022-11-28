English teams up with Simms at Pace Sports

Donegal’s four time European medalist Mark English has joined the books of Pace Sports Management which is owed and run by fellow county and Finn Valley man Ricky Simms.

English joins a team that is full of big stars with the most famous athlete in the world Usain Bolt also under the management of Simms.

He may be the first Donegal athlete to join Simms but he’s not the first Irish runner, Athlete of the Year Ciara Mageean is on the books to.

Milford native Simms ran competitively for Finn Valley before opting off track to go into management.

Mark’s latest European medal came earlier this year in Munich when he took bronze in the 800.