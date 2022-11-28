Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four home league ties for Donegal ladies in 2023

Photo: @LadiesFootball on Twitter

The Donegal senior ladies will have four home games in their 2023 Lidl Division 1 league campaign.

Maxi Curran’s side will start on the 22nd January with an away trip to Galway before hosting reign champions Meath on the last weekend of the month.

Donegal face long trips to Kerry and Cork in February but they also have home ties with Dublin, Waterford and Mayo.

The top two teams go to the final on Saturday 15th April.

Division 1 fixtures below.

22nd Jan 23 – Galway v Donegal

29th Jan 2 – Donegal v Meath

5th Feb 23 – Kerry v Donegal

19th Feb 23 – Donegal v Waterford

26th Feb 23 – Cork v Donegal

19th March 23 – Donegal v Dublin

26th March 23 – Donegal v Mayo

